Nur Azhar Bujang appointed as Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Secretary

KUCHING (March 28): Senior State Counsel Nur Azhar Bujang has been appointed as State Legislative assembly (DUN) Secretary, replacing Pele Peter Tinggom, who was sworn in as a Senator on March 5.

Nur Azhar, 39, was sworn in before DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nasar at the DUN complex in Petra Jaya here today, according to a DUN secretariat press statement.

Among those present during the swearing-in ceremony were DUN Deputy Speaker Dato Idris Buang and State A-G Datu Saferi Ali.

The statement said Nur Azhar, who received his early education from Kolej Tun Datu Patinggi Haji Bujang in Miri, obtained his Bachelor of Legal Studies (Honours) in 2009 and Bachelor of Laws (Honours) in 2010 from Universiti Teknologi Mara.

After that, he joined a law firm in Kuala Lumpur before returning to Sarawak to join the State Attorney-General (A-G) Chambers as a legal officer, it added.

“The Kuching-born Nur Azhar then supported the state’s initiative on the digital economy by furthering his studies in Master of Laws in intellectual property and digital economy at the University of Glasgow in Scotland.

“Upon returning from his master’s studies, Nur Azhar was among those in the legal team who represented the Sarawak government in high profile cases, including in the case between Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) and the Sarawak state government,” the statement said.

Besides litigation, he was also involved in law drafting process, advising and also representing the state government in the negotiation between the state government and the federal government, it added.

He has also been awarded with the Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (Perak) from the Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri.