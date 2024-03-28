Residents near Kayu Madang landfill concerned over polluted air

KOTA KINABALU (March 28): Residents, including parents and students, in the vicinity of the Kayu Madang landfill fire area here, are concerned as the polluted air caused by the fire at the landfill, which has now entered the fifth day, is affecting their health.

A Bernama survey in the area found a few schools in the area, including Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pekan Telipok, SK Lapasan, Sekolah Mengengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Pekan Telipok and Sekolah Menengah (SM) St Peter, as well as the Kota Kinabalu Polytechnic, which are located between three and five kilometres from the landfill.

Housewife Siti Rusnah Rahman, 46, of Kampung Lapasan, said her son’s school, SK Lapasan, had to close early on Wednesday morning due to the poor air quality and the hot weather.

“A teacher asked us to pick up the children early at around 9 am because the weather was not good. I thank the teacher for her concern and am now worried about letting the children go to school if the condition does not improve,” she said to Bernama.

Sabah Senior Operations Commander of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Ordine Gilu said that as of Wednesday, 77.5 per cent of the fire at the Kayu Madang landfill had been extinguished.

A technician at a glass factory, Mohaidie Md Sain, 36, of Telipok, said his son, who attends SK Pekan Telipok, has complained of a sore throat for the past two days despite wearing a face mask to school.

“The smoke emanating from the landfill is black and smells like burnt rubber, making it dangerous. So I told the children to gargle often,” he said.

Soldier Adam Hakimi Romme, 42, from Gayang, said he was relieved that school is closed four days from Thursday because of the Nuzul Quran, followed by Good Friday today and the weekend and he planned to take his family to Kundasang where the air is clean.

“I hope the Department of Education monitors this situation and takes appropriate action because we are worried about our children. If the situation prolongs until Monday, the school should be closed to be safe,” he said.

Form 4 student at SM St Peter, Lionel Edry Linus, 16, said his school has suspended all activities outside the classroom because of the poor air quality and students are also advised to wear face masks.

“The eyes become red and dry and also itchy. I always have to put on eye drops. It’s really difficult and very uncomfortable to study like this. The weather is hot so.

“After school, I always go straight home and take a shower. If not, it will be really uncomfortable,” he said.

A student at the Kota Kinabalu Polytechnic, Ami Syuhada Imran, 21, from Menggatal, said the poor air quality presents a challenge for students, especially those with health problems such as asthma, so lecturers have held online classes to deal with the situation, just like during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have lecturers who are concerned for the students conducting online classes. It also ensures that learning is not affected, it is difficult, but it is a challenge for us to seek knowledge,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu City Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah said the fire at the disposal site occurred at noon on Sunday (March 24)and was believed to have been caused by a nearby forest fire.

“Several safety measures have been taken by Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) to reduce the smoke by covering it with soil and the work is expected to take seven days,” he said.

Sabin said he understood the residents’ concerns and advised them to be patient and take safety measures while DBKK, together with the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), and other agencies involved work to douse the flame. – Bernama