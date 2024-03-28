Sarawak Customs seize unclaimed parcels containing RM872,000 worth of drugs

KUCHING (March 28): The Royal Malaysia Customs Department (JKDM) have seized drugs believed to be methamphetamine worth RM872,000 in two unclaimed parcels which entered the state via the Kuching International Airport on March 18.

JKDM Sarawak director Norizan Yahya in a statement today said the department’s narcotics team was despatched to the courier’s collection office to wait for the consignee to claim the parcels.

“However, no one turned up and the office and the parcels containing 24,400 grammes of the drugs were then seized on March 22,” he added.

Norizan added that the based on the shipment note, the parcels were sent from Shah Alam and addressed to a female recipient at an apartment in Taman Stapok here.

The parcels, he said, were sent via a well-known online shopping platform through the Shah Alam-Kuala Lumpur International Airport-Kuching International Airport route.

It was also revealed that the recipient of the parcels refused to receive the parcel at her apartment and would instead collect them at the courier’s office.

“This prompted us to conduct a surveillance at the courier’s collection office for four days,” he said.

Norizan said the drugs, which were packed into two packets of pet food, were then seized by the department for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He added that the department are currently tracking down those who are involved in the case based on the transaction records and information from the courier company and their telecommunication records.

Between Jan to March 22 this year, the department have seized a total of 138.7 kilogrammes of various drugs worth RM4.37 million.

Any information on drug related crimes can be made by calling the department at 1-800-88-8855.