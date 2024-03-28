SEDIA told to create new economic resources for Sabah

TUARAN (March 28): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor has instructed the Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority (SEDIA) to collaborate with strategic government agencies such as the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and private sectors to create new economic resources for Sabah.

“We must be able to make a paradigm shift on the state’s socio-economic development process,” he said when chairing the SEDIA board meeting at the Rumpun Bajau Samah Cultural Centre in Lok Batik, here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister, who is also SEDIA chairman said it is time for Sabah to shed its dependency on existing economic resources such as palm oil, oil and gas and rubber to diversify economic resources.

“We need to take full advantage of the research, development and commercialisation activities,” he said.

He said based on statistics by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), Sabah’s main exports in 2022 were crude palm oil totalling RM21.1 billion, liquified natural gas (LNG) at RM5.2 billion, crude petroleum at RM30 billion, palm kernel oil at RM 3.1 billion and others comprising a variety of raw or processed goods at RM3.5 billion.

“This shows that we must identify a bigger market for our non-commodity products. We must also increase production of non-commodity goods that have a high potential for exports,” he said.

Hajiji also called upon studies and research centres in Sabah to play their role in knowledge development, stimulate innovations and producing high-quality products with trade value beneficial and profitable for the state.

“There are more than 21 studies and research centres in the state. We can leverage on their research to develop Sabah’s downstream activities,” he said.

Hajiji hoped the findings from previous, ongoing and future studies by Sedia will be fully utilised by the relevant government agencies.

Among the studies are the Redevelopment of Tourism in Mesilau; Redevelopment of Poring Hot Spring, Ranau; Economic Development at the Sabah Border; Business and Economic Master Plan for POIC Sandakan; SDC-Master Plan and Business Plan Study for Free Economic Zone, Logistic Hub and Cold Storage Depot at POIC Lahad Datu and Study on the Food Valley Master Plan in Sabah’s interior.

“I want all findings and results from these studies to be shared and used widely not only as a basis for recommending development projects but also as a reference for both domestic and foreign investors,” he said.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister broke fast with SEDIA board members, local community leaders, Tuaran mosques and surau heads at the cultural centre.