Senior citizen, 17 others fined for organising, participating in mahjong session in Kuching

KUCHING (March 28): A senior citizen was fined RM700 in default three months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for assisting in the management of and providing a place for a mahjong session.

Sim Mui Kim, 66, pleaded guilty before magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi after the charge under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953, punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act, was read to him.

The offence was committed at a house in Taman Victore here at around 3.40pm on Jan 14, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, a police team raided the house and arrested 11 men, including Sim, and seven women who were playing mahjong.

An investigation found that Sim had assisted in managing and providing a space for the gambling session.

In the same court, the other 17 individuals were each fined RM800 in default one month in jail for participating in the mahjong session.

They were each charged under Section 6(1) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

Both cases were prosecuted by Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin, while all the accused were unrepresented.