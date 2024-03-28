Sibu Hospital looking for patient’s next-of-kin

KUCHING (March 28): Sibu Hospital is looking for the next-of-kin of a 47-year-old patient, Thomas Nawit Batong, whose address is No. 2, Kampung Jangkar, Lundu.

The hospital in a statement said the patient was brought in by an ambulance after being found unconscious in a rented room of a shophouse at Jalan Keranji in Sibu on March 24.

No relatives or family members have come to visit him since his admission in Ward 14 Neurosurgery at Level 1 of the Sibu Hospital on Sunday.

The hospital is not able to contact the next-of-kin or family members as the patient’s condition is not stable enough to communicate.

Those who have any information on the next-of-kin or family members of the patient are urged to call Sibu Hospital at 084-238888 (ext 6113) immediately.