SRDC, Amcorp spruce up Sibu Jaya with green lung projects

SIBU (March 28): Fifty secondary school students in Sibu Jaya here had the opportunity to witness and experience for themselves the traditional way of harvesting padi.

Joining the students on their field trip to the rice field on Tuesday were Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, secretary Ng Siang Wei and Amcorp Sibu Jaya assistant general manager James Ho.

The project is an initiative by Amcorp Sibu Jaya and sited on an open land area located within the township.

In lauding the initiative by Amcorp Sibu Jaya, Sempurai said the public-private partnership had not only benefitted the local farming community but also contributed to SRDC’s goal of sustainable development.

The Sibu Jaya developer, together with the group of students, had earlier conducted a flower-gardening and beautification programme at the SRDC’s public library.

“As we all know, SRDC will be the host for the state’s Earth Hour next year, thereby we hope to beautify the areas in Sibujaya, as well as to create green spaces in areas under its jurisdiction,” Sempurai told reporters.

He also urged the Sibu Jaya community to look after the trees planted by the local council.