Teen sent to reform school for having stolen bike, another gets good behaviour bond

KUCHING (March 28): The Magistrates’ Court here today ordered a 13-year-old girl to be sent to reform school, and placed another girl, 14, on a bond of good behaviour for retaining a stolen motorcycle.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi made the decision after reviewing the girls’ probation report, following their earlier guilty plea to a charge under Section 411 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The younger teenager was ordered to be sent to Sekolah Tunas Bakti in Miri for a period of three years, while the elder girl was placed on a one-year bond of good behaviour.

Based on the facts of the case, a 57-year-old man lodged a police report on the theft of his motorcycle at around 10am on Feb 4, 2024.

The two girls were arrested at the roadside of Bandar Baru Semariang at around 8.30pm the same day after they were found in possession of the stolen motorcycle.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted, while the two accused were unrepresented.