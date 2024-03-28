Two Chinese community leaders in Kanowit appointed as Penghulu

SIBU (March 28): Two Chinese community leaders in Kanowit yesterday received their appointments as Penghulu.

They are Lim Kuah Liew for Kanowit and Machan areas, and Tiong Min Sin @ Tiong Ming Kiong for Nanga Dap, Ngemah and Lian Hup areas.

They will serve for four years from Jan 1, 2024 to Dec 31, 2027.

The duo received their certificates from Sibu Division Resident Datu Wong Hee Sieng at Sibu Division Resident’s Office.

Both of them expressed their gratitude to the government for appointing them for the post.

“We pledge to work hard and serve the people to the best of our abilities,” they said.

The event was witnessed by Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong and Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana.

Also present were Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming and Kanowit district officer Jackline August.