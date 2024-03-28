Uggah: Almost 90 pct of Kuala Baram peat fire extinguished, remaining to be put out in coming days

MIRI (March 28) Almost 90 per cent of the peat fire in Kuala Baram has been extinguished, and the remaining 10 per cent is expected to be put out in the coming days, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said that this is made possible following the cooperation between various agencies which have worked around the clock since the first day of the operation on March 23.

“I am very happy to note that as of today, 90 per cent of the area affected has been extinguished. Only left 10 per cent (that is yet to be put out),” he told a press conference after a meeting with the various agencies involved in the operation at Miri Resident office here today.

Uggah also acknowledged the role of two aircraft – an Mi17 belonging to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba Sarawak) and a Bombardier belonging to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) – which have accelerated the firefighting operation in Kuala Baram.

To date, the peat fire that started since March 23 had thus far destroyed 100 acres of land.

Uggah also reminded the public to prevent from conducting any open burning in view of the current dry and hot weather especially in the northern region.

“Even though the situation here is a bit hazy, but the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings remained moderate. We want to maintain that (moderate readings),” he said.

Meanwhile, he said due to the current dry and hot weather here, there are 113 villages under Miri division experiencing lack of water.

In view of this, Uggah has instructed the district officers to monitor the situation and to send drinking water to affected longhouses when needed.

“Our KPI (Key Performance Index) is that the water must be delivered to the affected longhouses five hours from the time the report is received,” he said.

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala, Deputy State Secretary Datu Buckland Bangik, Miri Resident Jamalie Busri and Zone 6 Fire and Rescue department chief Ismaidi Ismail.