15 SDs cannot challenge Sabah PKR chairman’s position

KOTA KINABALU (March 29): The statutory declarations (SD) signed by 15 divisional chiefs cannot challenge the position of Datuk Sangkar Rasam as Sabah PKR chairman.

PKR Vice President Awang Husaini Sahari said according to the constitution, the appointment of the state chairman is the prerogative of the party president after discussing with all divisional chiefs.

“The divisional chiefs’ rejection of this appointment either through the SD or roundtable is not able to challenge the legitimacy of the chairman who has been appointed by the president.

“In other words, without the latest action from the party president, Sangkar’s position as chairman is not affected by any form of movement he faces.

“Nevertheless, if the 15 SDs by the divisional chiefs are authentic and consistent, it is not good for Sangkar to continue leading the state PKR,” he said in a statement on Friday.

According to Awang Husaini, 15 SDs are more than half of the 26 total divisional chiefs in Sabah.

Without command and control leadership, Awang Husaini said it would be difficult for Sangkar to make decisions by consensus, not to mention giving instructions to subordinates on the direction of the large political organisation he leads.

“Sabah will face a state election anytime before September 2025 and the state leadership council (MPN) needs to be strengthened to the optimum level.

“This state election is the first since PH led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim took over the federal government in November 2022.

“Whether PH competes alone or cooperates with other parties is not only the main goal, but this victory is a moral obligation to the position of the federal government led by Anwar.

“I am sure the party president will examine this unrest from every angle. The importance of the party and Sabah PKR’s preparation in facing the state election will certainly be the main consideration. “Furthermore, PKR as the party that leads Sabah PH will play a very important role to ensure that PH remains relevant in the political currents of Sabah and the country,” he added.

Awang Husaini in his statement also called on divisional chiefs and all Sabah PKR members to be patient and avoid media involvement openly to give the president enough space to find the best formula to resolve the Sabah state leadership turmoil.

Anwar as PKR president is expected to hold a consultation with all branch leaders in Sabah after Hari Raya to find the best formula to overcome this unrest.

The upheaval in Sabah’s MPN leadership erupted when 15 of 26 divisional chiefs in Sabah signed the SDs rejecting Sangkar’s leadership and submitted it to Anwar for further action.

The 15 are Datuk Christina Liew (Api-Api), Datuk Mustapha Sakmud (Kota Belud), Peto Galim (Sepanggar), Sazalye Donol Abdullah (Kota Marudu), Razeef Rakimin (Tuaran), Raymond Ahuar (Pensiangan), Wendey Agong (Sipitang), Dikin Musah (Beaufort), Basran Omar (Beluran), Azmi Tambuyong (Kinabatangan), Roslee Malek (Papar), Awang Chuchu (Kimanis), Roslan Sapar (Kalabakan), Aris Remigus (Batu Sapi) and Amin Mem (Semporna).

Amin has since denied involvement.

Sangkar later refuted allegations on his leadership and declared he his position, which he held since 2022, remains legitimate according to the PKR constitution, which allows him to continue leading the party in Sabah.