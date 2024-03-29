17 foreigners in Miri arrested for overstaying, working without valid permit

MIRI (March 29): A total of 17 foreigners were rounded up yesterday in Miri for various offences, according to the Sarawak Immigration Department.

In a statement on its Facebook page, it said the Miri Division’s Immigration Enforcement Unit inspected two food premises at Boulevard Commercial Centre and Taman Tunku and found they hired foreigners without valid working permits.

“Another check was also conducted on the same day on a house undergoing renovation at Taman Tunku and it is suspected the contractor employed foreigners,” it said.

The statement added the 17 individuals were arrested for working without a valid permit and abusing their social visit passes.

The department also said three locals were arrested for hiring foreigners without valid working passes.

“The cases are being investigated under Section 15(1)(c) and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. They are also being investigated under Rule 11(7)(a) of the Immigration Regulations 1963,” it said.