Always follow SOPs when travelling by boat, police personnel reminded

MIRI (March 29): Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata yesterday called on all police personnel to adhere to its standard operating procedures (SOPs) when travelling by boat for duty to avoid any untoward incidents.

He pointed out that among the SOPs is to always wear a life jacket whenever travelling by boat.

“I would like to remind officers to pay serious attention and comply with the SOPs when carrying out their duties.

“Whether they travel by boat in the sea or river, they must wear life jackets,” he said at the handing-over of a boat to the Bekenu police station, at the district police headquarters here yesterday.

He also stressed that every police station chief must ensure their personnel comply with the SOPs.

“If not, they will be held accountable for any incidents that occur due to non-compliance with the SOPs,” he said.

Earlier this month, two police personnel in Kapit drowned after the boat they were travelling in with three others was caught in a whirlpool and capsized.

Meanwhile, Mancha thanked Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Rosey Yunus, who is Bekenu assemblywoman, for sponsoring the boat.

He said the boat would be useful specifically to carry out patrols during floods.

“I hope that this boat will be taken care of so that it can last long. This would surely improve our services to the people, especially the community in Bekenu,” he said.

Also present at the function were Mancha’s deputy Datuk Ibrahim Darus, Rosey’s private secretary William Changgan Mun, Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu and his deputy Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol.