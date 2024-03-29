Bayer: Effervescent tablets’ expiration date stickers not related to safety, quality concerns

KUCHING (March 29): The new expiration date stickers observed on selected batches of Berocca Orange Flavour Effervescent Tablets are not related to any concerns over product safety or quality, says Bayer Co (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Bayer Malaysia).

Its managing director Leong Sook Fun said the shelf life for both Berocca Orange Flavour Effervescent Tablets and Redoxon Triple Action Effervescent Tablets (Orange Flavour) have been extended from 24 to 36 months following the testing and approval from the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA).

“This decision rests on detailed stability and quality evaluations, which confirm our products’ continued efficacy and safety over this extended period,” she said in a statement.

Leong said following this approval, Bayer Malaysia’s Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-certified local authorised distributor had carefully updated the packaging of the remaining batches to display the new expiry date.

“This modification includes the application of stickers that denote a three-year expiry period on the packaging tubes and outer cartons for the stock currently available through our distributors,” she said.

Leong also said that in the spirit of transparency and reassurance to consumers, Bayer Malaysia has also publicly shared its official statement regarding the shelf-life extension on both the Berocca Malaysia and Redoxon Malaysia social media pages.

“Our adherence to all NPRA regulations remains steadfast, ensuring that any changes to our products consistently meet the highest standards of quality during their manufacture.

“This commitment reinforces our ongoing dedication to the safety and quality excellence of our products, emphasising that consumer health is our paramount concern,” she said.

A consumer of Berocca Orange Flavour Effervescent Tablets recently found two expiration dates on the health supplement, which was purchased from a health and beauty outlet here.

Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong at a press conference on March 27 said Ngeaw Siew Eng noticed an expiration date sticker taped onto the supplement box, and upon peeling it off, discovered that there was another printed expiry date.

She said Ngeaw had approached her for assistance to file a complaint on the matter to the Ministry of Health.

“The public has a right to know whether the products they buy are safe to consume, especially when its original shelf life has passed,” she said.