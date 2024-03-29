Bintulu Port takeover progressing smoothly, says deputy minister

KUCHING (March 29): The Sarawak government’s takeover of the Bintulu Port has been progressing smoothly so far, said Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

He said various matters were scrutinised through the establishment of a technical committee for the takeover, including the welfare of workers and the repeal of the Bintulu Port Act 1981.

“If it (Bintulu Port) is owned by Sarawak, the Act will be repealed and the port will be under the Sarawak Ordinance. Our target is for Sarawak to fully take over operations and so on by next year,” he told reporters when met at the closing ceremony of Kembara Sarawak Bertadarus Lembaga Pelabuhan Bintulu at Masjid Al-Ghazali, Jalan Depo here on Thursday.

He said having Bintulu Port under the state government’s administration would enhance the state’s economy and the income earned from the port will be fully owned by Sarawak.