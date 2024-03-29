Hope Place Kuching helps single mum of three kids with food aid

KUCHING (March 29): Hope Place Kuching is providing food supplies to a single mother and her family residing in Stutong Baru here.

Bong Siew Nee, 44, has three school-going children and a 69-year-old mother, Hope Place said in a statement.

“As a full-time mother, Siew Nee is unable to find a job with stable income. Her children, aged 8 to 16, are doing very well in school, and therefore, Siew Nee tries her best to provide the best education for them.

“Siew Nee will sometimes collect wild vegetables with her elderly mother. If they are able to collect more, she would sell them,” said Hope Place following a visit to the family recently.

According to the non-governmental organisation (NGO), Bong fetches her children from school with an old motorcycle.

“She is grateful that her elderly mother is still healthy and cares for her children very much,” it said.

The NGO added that Siew Nee receives assistance from her other siblings from time to time, as well as RM500 monthly from the Social Welfare Department.

Besides food supplies, Hope Place also provided school supplies for the children.

Donations to Hope Place can be deposited to its Maybank account 511289001160, or visit its Facebook page to scan the S Pay Global QR code.

Receipts will be issued upon request.

For more information, call Hope Place on 082-505987.