Kayu Madang landfill fire put out successfully

KOTA KINABALU (March 29): The fire at the Kayu Madang landfill near the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park in Telipok was put out successfully on Friday.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department director Abdul Razak Muda said the whole operation ended at 3.15pm without any incident.

He added that teams from the Tuaran fire and rescue station would continue to monitor the situation.

The fire started around noon on March 24 at a nearby secondary forest area and spread quickly to the landfill area, where used tyres were dumped.

Firefighters had been working round the clock since then to contain the blaze using various equipment, machinery, tractors and excavators

The operations were divided into four sectors at 45,700 square meters of waste disposal site.