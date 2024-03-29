Kuching police chief issues road closures notice for ‘Seng Ong Deity’ parade on March 31

KUCHING (March 29): The annual religious worship sessions dedicated to the ‘Seng Ong Deity’ are set to take place in Kuching from March 29 to 31.

District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the event is anticipated to draw a significant crowd, with an estimated 20,000 visitors.

“A grand procession involving 202 contingents will take place on the final day of the event on March 31, with road closures to be implemented along the route of the procession between 3pm and 12am,” said Ahsmon in a statement yesterday.

The affected roads which will be closed in stages include Jalan Wayang, Jalan Tabuan, Jalan Ban Hock, Jalan Padungan, Jalan Bukit Mata, Jalan Main Bazaar, Jalan Gambier, Jalan Khoo Hun Yeang, Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, Jalan Carpenter and Jalan Ewe Hai.

“For motorists coming from Jalan Tabuan via Simpang Tiga, use Jalan Central Timur or Jalan McDougall as alternative routes to avoid congestion at the Jalan Wayang area,” he said.

“Those coming from Jalan Haji Taha are also encouraged to make a U-turn at the roundabout in front of the Kuching City mosque to bypass the road closure at Jalan Gambier.

“Meanwhile, those from Jalan Pending are advised to make a U-turn at the Sri Aman roundabout to bypass a possible congestion at Jalan Padungan,” he added.

Ahsmon also advised motorists to not park their vehicles along the roadside and to plan their routes accordingly.

For any inquiries or assistance, individuals can reach out to the district’s Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Department on 082-259900.