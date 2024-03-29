Lahad Datu murder: Remand of 13 students extended

LAHAD DATU (March 29): The remand order for the 13 teenagers linked to the death of a male vocational college student has been extended until April 4.

Magistrate Nur Asyraf Zolhani allowed the suspects, aged between 16 and 19, to be further remanded following an application by investigating officer ASP Suddin Tjinke to facilitate the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The 13 suspects were arrested to assist in the murder of Mohammad Nazmie Aizzat Muhd Narul Azwan, 17, who was found dead in the vocational college dormitory by a warden at 6.50 am on March 22.

Lahad Datu police chief Assistant Commissioner Rohan Shah Ahmad had said that initial investigations revealed

the biotechnology student was beaten up by his dormitory mates who suspected him of stealing RM85 from two students.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said a special task force led by the state Criminal Investigation Department’s Investigation/Legal deputy chief Assistant Commissioner Cyril Edward Nuing had been set up to oversee the investigation.

Sabah Police Commissioner Jauteh said the task force would ensure transparency in all aspects of the investigation.

He also said police did not reveal the full results of the post-mortem to prevent any speculation that could interfere with the probe.