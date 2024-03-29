Lundu hospital receives 2 haemodialysis machines from Welfare Dept

KUCHING (March 29): The Sarawak Social Welfare Department handed over two units of haemodialysis machines worth RM82,300 to the Lundu Hospital yesterday.

On hand to present the machines was Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Rosey Yunus, who represented Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

According to Fatimah, these two haemodialysis machines were part of the 24 that the department purchased last year for 14 hospitals across Sarawak.

“Each machine costs RM41,150 and the total costs for the 24 haemodialysis machines stood at RM987,600,” she said in her text of speech read by Rosey.

Fatimah said Betong Hospital, Mukah Hospital and Bintulu Hospital were each given three haemodialysis machines, while Sarikei Hospital, Lawas Hospital and Tatau Health Clinic received two machines each.

Those receiving one haemodialysis machine each were Sarawak Heart Centre, Serian Hospital, Debak Health Clinic, Saratok Hospital, Kanowit Hospital, Dalat Hospital and Limbang Hospital.

Fatimah also said a total of 198 individuals had received the special kidney patient assistance totalling over RM9.31 million between Jan 1, 2020 and Jan 31 this year.

On the Lundu Hospital, she said this health facility started operation in August 2006 with four kidney patients receiving treatment.

Since then, she said the number of kidney patients at the hospital’s Haemodialysis Unit had increased to 130.

“The number of haemodialysis machines has increased from four to 10 this year. The majority of kidney patients at Lundu Hospital hail from Lundu and Siburan districts,” added Fatimah.