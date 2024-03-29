Maritime agency’s Bombardier continues peatland fire extinguishing efforts in Miri

MIRI (March 29): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s (MMEA) CL-415 Bombardier aircraft and the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) efforts to extinguish the peatland fires in Sungai Adong here continued for the third day today.

According to MMEA Miri Zone director Captain Mohd Shafie Paing, about 80 per cent of the burning area has been extinguished.

“As of Thursday, the Bombardier CL-415 aircraft has helped extinguish the fire through water bombing techniques using 42,000 litres of water.

“However, there is a new burning area detected near SK Kuala Baram, which is estimated to be around 60 acres,” he said.

The firefighting operations on the area started since 9am today.

The integrated operation had to be postponed due to limited visibility.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie advised the public not to engage in open burning activities as the country is currently experiencing hot weather, which is the main factor that turns small fires to big disasters.

For more information, complaints or emergency cases, the public is advised to contact MERS at 999 for immediate action.