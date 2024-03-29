Miri, Bintulu listed as Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi 2024 routes

MIRI (March 29): Two final routes of the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi (LTDL) 2024 race will take place in Miri and Bintulu, disclosed National Sports Council (MSN) management board member Alan Ling.

He said the launching ceremony of LTDL took place on March 18 at the MSN Banquet Hall and was graced by federal Sports and Youth Minister Hannah Yeoh.

He added last year’s theme, ‘Beat the Heat’, has been maintained as the official theme for this year’s race to promote positive competitiveness among the participants.

“Two cities in Sarawak, namely Miri and Bintulu, will also for the first time be hosting final routes in this prestigious cycling race in the Asian continent, which is scheduled to take place from Sept 29 to Oct 6,” he said.

According to Ling, there will be eight stages of the race with the first stage starting in Langkawi and the last stage ending in Bintulu. The total distance will be 1,191 kilometres.

“A total of 11 states will host the routes from start to finish and this race will be organised two years in a row by MSN,” he said.

In view of this, he urged members of the public here to come together and give their full support to the national cycling teams for LTDL 2024.

He said the national team is expected to comprise cyclists from Pasukan Berbasikal Lebuhraya Kebangsaan, Terengganu Cycling Team and Malaysia Professional Cycling.