Over 200 Christians gather at St Thomas’ Cathedral for Good Friday

KUCHING (March 29): Over 200 Christians congregated at the St Thomas’ Cathedral to observe Good Friday today.

The cathedral was filled to capacity and its narthex overflowed as people gathered to pray and reflect for the 6.30am Commemoration of the Passion of Christ service.

During the service, Reverend Wity Kendu said while Good Friday commemorates the solemn cruxificion of Jesus Christ, it also symbolises the divine transformation of sorrow into redemption through God’s grace.

“Through Christ’s sacrificial death on the cross, salvation has been made possible — offering redemption and eternal life to all who believe,” he said in his sermon.

Good Friday commemorates the cruxifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary, and marks the end of the 40-day period of fasting called Lent, which began on Ash Wednesday, where Christians focus on repentance and remembrance.

It is an essential component of the Paschal Triduum (Three Days), following Maundy Thursday and preceding Easter Sunday.