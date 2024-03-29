RM1 mln approved for Bawang Assan road upgrading projects

SIBU (March 29): The state government has approved an allocation of RM1 million to improve road infrastructures in Bawang Assan’s flood-prone areas, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan head of community and development committee Kevin Lau.

The Rural Transformation Project (RTP) will be undertaken by the Sibu Rural District Council, and upgrading works will involve Jalan Chung Hung Toh, Jalan New Maling, Jalan Chew Kung, Jalan Fu Kui, Jalan Tai Sing, Jalan Chung Sing, Jalan Yong Kok and Jalan Tanjung Maling, he said.

“These eight roads were identified upon receiving feedback from the ground, to which our team had thereafter written to Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian to request for a special RTP fund for the Bawang Assan area.

“We are very grateful that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has approved this project proposal with an allocation of RM1 million,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

The upgrading works, he added, would also involve the 7km stretch of Jalan Chew Kung, to benefit the residents from the Empawah area.

Lau, who is also Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) Environment and Public Health Standing Committee chairman, said the projects would only be awarded to qualified contractors once the team had completed site inspections with SRDC engineers and submitted the necessary documents to the Resident’s Office.

These projects, he said, are in alignment with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, in support of socio-economic development.

“This special RTP fund shows Sarawak government’s commitment towards PCDS 2030’s goals in creating an inclusive society, particularly for the diverse community in Bawang Assan,” he said.

“We have also gathered a separate list of issues and feedback from the Iban communities in Bawang Assan and we have submitted their requests for review.”

Lau said the team is working very closely with the Chinese and Iban community leaders to understand the issues faced by the people.

Also present at the press conference were SRDC secretary Ng Siang Wei and Chinese community leaders.