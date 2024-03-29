Sarawak Keadilan youth supports royal’s decree to end ‘Allah’ socks controversy

MIRI (March 29): Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Sarawak supports the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim ibni Sultan Iskandar’s decree for an end to KK Mart’s ‘Allah’ socks controversy and let the law take its course.

AMK chief who is also Miri MP Chiew Choon Man said the state chapter rejects any irresponsible attitudes and actions by those who sow hatred using religion, without thinking of its greater consequences to the society.

“We condemn all kinds of actions that are disrespectful towards any religion and support the call by the King and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that any action that violates the law should be adjudicated through the national justice system.

“The tendency of many Malaysians acting as investigators and judges over what they perceive as offending issues will jeopardise peace and harmony in this country, thus we back the Prime Minister’s call for all decisions to be made according to the provisions of law.

Convenient store chain KK Mart was under intense scrutiny after several pairs of socks bearing the word ‘Allah’ had been discovered at one of its outlets in Perak on March 13.

Umno Youth leader Dr Mohd Akmal Saleh had lodged a police report and subsequently rejected public apologies by the company and called for its boycott.