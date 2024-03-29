Sarawak Skills Sri Aman opens access to accredited skills training for employability

KUCHING (March 29): Sarawak Skills, a leading centre for industrial education and training, has recently opened its branch in Sri Aman Division.

The centre, recently launched by Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn, will serve to provide technical and vocational education and training (TVET) for industrial workers and school leavers in Sarawak.

“The people of Sri Aman have long waited for such skill training centres to be built here,” said Sarawak Skills Sri Aman in a press statement yesterday.

In thanking the state government, the centre said this facility has increased access to education, especially in the rural areas.

“We offer skills training and employment programmes that will benefit the community, thus help improve their socioeconomic status,” it said.