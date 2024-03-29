SEB obtains RM46 million approval to build new substation in Miri

MIRI (March 29): Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) has obtained approval of RM46 million to build a new substation here, said its group chief executive officer Datuk Sharbini Suhaili.

He said the new Jee Foh 33kV substation is expected to be completed in the middle of next year, and the allocation will be used to cover the cost of installing new underground cables to connect the old 11kV distribution system to new substations around Miri.

“In addition, this allocation will also be used for system improvement projects around Miri, Marudi and Bekenu up to Niah,” he said in his welcoming address at the Sarawak Energy breaking of fast event at Darul Ehsan Mosque in Piasau on Thursday.

Sharbini said SEB will also continue with the Additional Late Applicant Fund project, which is one of the initiatives to accelerate the connection of electricity supply throughout Sarawak by the year 2025.

“Since 2018, this project has successfully connected electricity to 1,595 rural residents from 54 villages in Niah, Subis, Beluru, Lambir, Marudi, Tudan and Kuala Baram. Apart from that, 303 households in 25 villages have been studied and targetted to have complete electricity supply this year, and 456 houses in 35 villages are currently being surveyed for the project,” he said.

He disclosed that SEB, in its efforts to provide a continuous source of electricity, has completed two new main substations in Miri, namely the Senadin 33kV substation and Bakam 33kV substation.

During the event, SEB also handed over donations to 10 mosques, suraus and Muslim organisations in Miri.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, who officiated the event, and Miri Mayor Adam Yii.