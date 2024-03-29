Umno/BN sets three criteria to select poll candidates

KOTA KINABALU (March 29): Sabah Umno/BN Sabah has set three main criteria in selecting candidates for the 17th State Election (PRN17), namely winnability, acceptability and likeability.

Chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin said this criteria are important to ensure that the candidates who will be selected will give victory to Barisan Nasional (BN) to form the state government after PRN17.

According to him, it is difficult to choose a candidate who is truly accepted by all the people, however the choice must be made taking into account the three factors that have been set.

“Umno/BN will choose a candidate who does not have any conflicts that could be harmful and bring defeat to the party” he said in a press statement after attending the Sabah Umno Zone 5 Umno fast breaking ceremony involving Umno Divisions of Kinabatangan, Libaran, Beluran, Batu Sapi and Sandakan at the Raya Seri Aman Pekan Muhibah Mosque in Sandakan on Thursday.

According to Bung who is also Sabah Umno chief, anyone who will be chosen by the party leadership as a candidate must have the principles of struggle and loyalty within the party.

According to him, the issue of candidates will be a key element in PRN17, but Umno/BN members at all levels need to be open-minded regarding candidate selection.

Bung, who is also the Umno Kinabatangan chief, said it is still too early to talk about candidates..What is more important according to him is that Umno/BN Sabah needs to continue to strengthen the machinery at all levels.

He said strengthening the party machinery is very important in ensuring that Umno/BN is truly prepared for PRN17.

“Preparations for PRN17 need to be detailed to ensure that Umno and BN get the people’s mandate to take over the reins of the state government,” he said.

Commenting on the opportunity to be the voters’ choice in the upcoming PRN 17, Bung wants the people in the state to give Umno/BN and its coalition a chance to solve a number of issues including water, roads, electricity and the economy.

“Umno/BN used to be the backbone of the state government. For 24 years throughout that period, the infrastructure issues of clean water supply, roads and electricity supply were not as bad as they are today,” he said.

Also present at the event was Libaran Umno chief Datuk Suhaimi Nasir.