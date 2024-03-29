Victims of Kpg Haji Baki fire to be temporarily housed at Landeh PPR, says Batu Kitang rep

KUCHING (March 29): Victims of the fire in Kampung Haji Baki will be temporarily housed at the People’s Housing Scheme flat in Landeh, said Batu Kitang assemblyman Datuk Lo Khere Chiang.

He said immediate assistance in the form of food packages, clothing and cash aid of RM250 for rental will be given to the four families rendered homeless after the fire destroyed their houses on March 22.

The families will be temporarily housed here while their new homes are constructed, he added.

“Rental cash assistance will be given to the victims during this period, which is based on the value of the houses, and the Sarawak government will assist in repairing the houses which were partially damaged,” he said when met during a visit at the Kampung Haji Baki community hall here today.

Lo said a total sum of RM70,000 was approved by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas for them to rebuild their homes.

“SDMC will assist the four families to rebuild their homes, and the Sarawak government will also assist in repairing other houses that were partially damaged in the incident,” he said.

Lo also thanked the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) for putting out the fire and the Civil Defence Force for carrying out safety measures at the scene, as well as the Sarawak Welfare Department, Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak, Yayasan Sarawak and the Sarawak United People’s Party Batu Kitang Youth team for helping out the victims.

The four families were among the victims during the pre-dawn fire on March 22, which completely destroyed four houses while four others were partially damaged.