10,000 ha of land in Kanowit earmarked for reforestation project, says Dr Rundi

KUCHING (March 30): Sarawak has earmarked 10,000 hectares of land in Kanowit for a reforestation project involving fast-growing tree species RT-Paulownia.

In revealing this, Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said the state government has a role to play to ensure the reforestation initiative undertaken by the private sector is sustainable and not merely a one-off endeavour.

He pointed out that the state government supports public-private partnership to develop a sustainable food security supply chain and reforestation initiative, while encouraging big industry players from the private sector to venture into development of commodities like fast growing trees to ensure sustainable food security supply chain and reforestation initiative.

“The big players will have to work hand in hand with the small players through such private-public cooperation so that it is not only about the dollars and cents when we develop the industries,” he told reporters after visiting TSG Group’s fast-growing tree nursery farm here today.

Among those present was TSG Group chief executive officer Datuk Chris Chung.