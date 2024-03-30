4 rabies cases recorded in Kuching, Samarahan this week, says mayor

KUCHING (March 30): Four rabies cases were recorded in Kuching and Samarahan this week, said Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

In his weekly Facebook Live session ‘Shall WEE Talk’, he said two of these cases were reported at Jalan Chawan and Lorong Kim Pang 3B here.

“The one at Jalan Chawan involved a sick pet, while the victim at Lorong Kim Pang 3B was bitten by a pet animal.

“The remaining two cases occurred in Samarahan, one of which involved a free-roaming pet at Kampung Quop. The other case involved a pet dog in Samarindah Baru,” he said.

On a separate matter, he said the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will soon open up applications for operating stalls at the Kuching Festival Food Fair 2024.

Wee said priority will be given to applicants focusing on creative and innovative food items.

“We feel that the Kuching Festival Food Fair must offer unique delicacies, including laksa and kolo mee. We will have a section that offers local dishes including rojak and mee jawa, and this is catering for the needs of foreigners.

“This said, I also call upon applicants to come up with creative food items or innovate local delicacies and present them in a unique way,” he said.

He added MBKS will work together with hoteliers and food and beverage outlets to promote local delicacies during this year’s Kuching Festival Food Fair.

“Our Kuching Festival Food Fair will not affect anybody and you can ride on this to promote our delicacies. We will go to food outlets in Padungan and invite them to participate.

“We can have packages like ‘Meow Meow’ to celebrate our Kuching City Day and promote our local food. I will make sure everyone benefits from our Kuching Festival Food Fair,” he said.