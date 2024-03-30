Anwar: Sarawak’s issue with Padu can be resolved properly

KOTA SAMARAHAN (March 30): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Sarawak’s issue with the Central Database Hub (Padu) registration can be resolved properly.

He assured that the issue would be deliberated during a meeting between Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and the state government here next week.

“There is nothing to talk about anymore. I believe this issue can be solved

“Even Padu registration in Sarawak is also good, (however) there are some decisions we have received and have dealt with them well,” he said.

Anwar was speaking to reporters when met after performing Maghrib prayer in conjunction with the state-level Madani Breaking of Fast at Al- Muttaqin Mosque in Kota Samarahan here tonight.

On Wednesday, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg said that Rafizi will be meeting with the state government to discuss the issue on Padu next week.