Army to continue close collab with govt agencies for the people’s wellbeing

MIRI (March 30): The Malaysian Army (TDM) will continue to cooperate with government agencies for the well-being of the people in Sarawak and Sabah.

A joint statement said the involvement of the Malaysian Army in the recent firefighting operations in Miri shows collaboration between agencies is crucial for the well-being of the people.

The statement was issued by Eastern Field commander Lieutenant General Datuk Mohd Sofi Md Lepi, Malaysian Armed Forces First Division Infantry commander M-Maj Gen Datuk Mohamed Fauzi Kamis and Ninth Infantry Brigade of Malaysia commander Brig Gen Ahmad Norzaini Badrun.

“On March 28 and 29, TDM through the 20th Battalion of the Royal Malay Army Regiment was mobilised alongside several government agencies to assist the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri in extinguishing the peat fire in Kuala Baram here.

“The operation was divided into two teams — the ground team and air team. The ground team comprises Bomba, Public Works Department, Department of Irrigation and Drainage and the Naim emergency response team.

“The aerial team conssts of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, using the Bombardier aircraft, and assisted by the Mi17 aircraft owned by Bomba,” it said.

It added approximately 90 per cent of the fire had been extinguished and the situation was under control with no active fire heads visible.

“The estimated area of the destruction caused by the hot and dry weather is approximately 110 hectares,” it said.

Through the statement, TDM expressed its gratitude to all parties involved in the operation, and that the spirit and cooperation demonstrated for the well-being of the people are in line with the concept of whole government, whole society and the Fourth Core of the Excellent Command of the 30th Army Commander — the concept of army and the people.

It added the cooperation is in line with strengthening the collaboration and close relationship between the army and government agencies.