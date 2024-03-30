Bomba successfully extinguishes fire at rubbish disposal site in Taman Malihah

KUCHING (March 30): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) successfully extinguished a fire which broke out at a rubbish disposal area in Taman Malihah Phase 2 at 3.30am Saturday morning.

In a statement, the department said firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Five of the bins in the disposal area were completely destroyed by the fire,” it said.

Bomba managed to control the fire at 3.55am and an overhaul was conducted to ensure it would not reignite.

The operation ended at 4.05am and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No casualties were reported in the incident.