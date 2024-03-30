Completion of drainage system eases flood worries of longhouse folks

SIBU (March 30): The completion of a drainage project at Rumah Jagan Sepasir in Sungai Mador, Bintangor means the residents no longer have to worry about frequent floods, said an aide to Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii.

Gung Chiu Kiong said Tiong, who is Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Sustainability, Sarikei MP and Repok assemblyman, had allocated funds for the project following a request by the residents.

“With the completion of the drainage system measuring 152 metres, the flow of rainwater will be smoother, thus averting floods.

“We hope the residents will now be able to live more comfortably without having to worry about the threat of floods,” he said.

Gung had represented Huang during a follow-up visit to the longhouse to check on the recently completed project.

Accompanying him were representatives from Sarawak United People’s Party Sarikei Service Centre.

Meanwhile, longhouse chieftain Jagan Sepasir thanked Huang for allocating funds for the project.

“Huang is always concerned and takes care of the people’s needs. His funding of the project has helped reduce our financial burden in having to implement it ourselves,” he said.