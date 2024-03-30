Don’t take matters into own hands, says PM after second KK Mart molotov cocktail incident

KOTA SAMARAHAN (March 30): All parties are reminded to not take matters into their own hands following another incident whereby a molotov cocktail was hurled at a KK Mart convenience store in Sungai Isap, Kuantan, at 5am this morning.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the public should respect and abide by the legal process if there is any misconduct.

“We will take action against those who commit such acts, especially those involving violence.

“This is a peaceful country. Do not use racial or religious issues to disrupt order in the country. I have also instructed the police to not compromise at all in this matter,” he said after attending the Madani Sarawak 2024 Breaking Fast ceremony here today.

Today, another branch of KK Mart in Sungai Isap, Kuantan, was hit by a Molotov cocktail, causing a small fire in front of the convenience store’s entrance.

Previously, a KK Mart branch at Jalan Bruseh, Bidor, Perak, also suffered a similar fate.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today that the police will deploy all forces to control and maintain public order in the country following the incident.

Meanwhile, commenting on the registration of the Main Database System (Padu) in Sarawak, Anwar said that all issues regarding registration can be discussed amicably.

“The registration of Padu in Sarawak and discussions are good. There are several concerns that we have received, and we will address them accordingly. All issues can be discussed amicably,” he said. – Bernama