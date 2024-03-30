DPM: Federal govt continues to monitor dams, water reservoirs nationwide amidst hot, dry weather

KUCHING (March 30): The federal government continues to maintain a vigilant watch over dams and water reservoirs nationwide amidst the prevailing hot and dry weather conditions in Malaysia, assures Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof

The Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister revealed that the water levels in dams across the country were currently stable and can sustain for a minimum of 90 days.

“So far, our water reservoirs are still not critically low and are holding up to 80 per cent of the country’s water supply. There might be localised concerns in certain areas but the overall situation remains under control and does not pose a nationwide crisis.

“While water management falls primarily under the purview of state governments through water companies, the federal government is actively involved in monitoring the situation,” he told reporters when met at the Jalinan Insan Wahana Aspirasi (Jiwa) Madani programme at Masjid Darul Naim in Kampung Gita Lama here today.

“We expect this weather condition to end by mid-April, and after that the water levels will hopefully stabilise and return to normal,” he added.

On a related matter, the National Water Services Commission (Span) issued a statement yesterday confirming that the raw water supply sources and operations at 47 dams and 67 main water treatment plants across the Peninsula and Labuan are still under control amidst the ongoing drought conditions.

Meanwhile, addressing the water supply situation in Sabah, Fadillah revealed that the federal government has allocated grants and loans to tackle the crisis.

On the provision of trucks and supplying water through appointed companies and suppliers, Fadillah said those measures need to be undertaken by the state government.

On March 13, the Papar District Disaster Management Department, in a statement, has declared Papar, located approximately 38km from Kota Kinabalu, as a drought disaster area and is grappling with a critical water shortage exacerbated by the scorching weather conditions.