Early morning fire destroys eatery outlet in Miri Pelita Commercial Centre

MIRI (March 30): A fire broke out at an eatery outlet in Pelita Commercial Centre here early this morning.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operation control centre said teams from the Miri and Lopeng fire stations were deployed to the scene upon receiving a distress call about the incident at 2.47am.

“The fire had destroyed 75 per cent of the kitchen area, and the front area of the eatery shop was also affected by the fire and smoke,” said Bomba in a statement, adding that no injuries were reported and the fire was brought under control at 3am.

The operation concluded at 3.53am and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.