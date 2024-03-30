Emart lines up Raya sales, promotions for customers to fulfil shopping needs

KUCHING (March 30): Emart has launched a series of promotion across all its supermarket and Xpress outlets to celebrate the upcoming Hari Raya festival.

From now until the commencement of Aidilfitri, shoppers can indulge in a diverse selection of groceries including dates, vegetables, fruits, cookies, cordial drinks, canned foods, snacks and tidbits, ensuring that both fasting and Raya preparation requirements are met.

Additionally, Emart is extending its offerings to encompass personal care, home living, and electric appliances products, providing customers with a one-stop destination for all their shopping needs.

The Raya promotions comprise several exciting events and sales, designed to offer value and variety to shoppers.

Among the highlights are the ‘Raya Furnishing Sale’ from March 25 to April 9, and the ‘3 Days Weekend Sale’ taking place on March 29 to 31, as well as April 5 to 7.

Additionally, shoppers can mark their calendars for the ‘Raya One Day Sale’ on March 30 and April 6, along with the ‘Raya Four Days Sale’ running from April 1 to 4, and April 8 to 11.

For Emart members, there’s an exclusive opportunity to collect Emart Raya Packets, featuring five distinct designs adorned with Raya blessings and batik-style elements.

Members can secure one printed Emart Raya Packet by making a storewide purchase of RM120 at any Emart Supermarket and Xpress outlet, subject to availability.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Emart has lined up a series of interactive activities and events for customers to enjoy.

These include the Ramadhan Bazaar at Emart Batu Kawa in Matang, running from March 12 to April 7, and Raya Booths set up at Emart Matang and Tabuan Jaya from March 13 to April 9.

The events promise giveaways, ‘bubur lambuk’, music performances and other engaging activities for all attendees.

Throughout the Raya festival, all Emart Supermarkets will maintain their regular operating hours, ensuring that customers can conveniently stock up on essentials.

For more information on promotions and events, visit Emart’s official Facebook page.