Federal, S’wak govts set up special committee on health, education issues

KOTA SAMARAHAN (March 30): The federal and Sarawak governments have established a special committee to study issues in the education and health sectors in the state without bureaucracy, said state secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

He said the matter had been agreed upon at the Sarawak Development briefing, chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, today.

“At our level, the state officials will work with the federal officials to discuss matters which need to be acted upon immediately, so that there is less bureaucracy, and to ensure that this project (related to two sectors) is implemented immediately.

“This committee is different from the State Development Action Committee because it focuses on all federal projects on education and health,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after the briefing, which lasted for almost 90 minutes, at the Kota Samarahan Irrigation and Drainage Department office, today.

Mohamad Abu Bakar, who presented issues related to the development of the state in the briefing, also said that Sarawak requires serious attention and allocation by the federal government, for projects such as dilapidated clinics and schools.

The briefing was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad as well as Sarawak’s deputy premiers and ministers. – Bernama