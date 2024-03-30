Fire breakers, flooding method successfully contained Sungai Adong peat fire

MIRI (March 30): Fire breakers set up around the Sungai Adong peatland along with flooding method have effectively contained the peat fire from spreading further, says Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 Fire Investigation Division head Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal.

He said the fire breakers and flooding method was carried out by the Naim and Woodman emergency response team.

“Meanwhile, the firefighting operation today as of 10.30am has managed to completely extinguish the fire in the area,” he said in a statement.

For the land area under Naim, he said work is still ongoing to ensure no active fires are still burning.

On that note, Awangku Mohd Hazmin thanked the various agencies involved in the firefighting effort.

“I would like to thank the Miri Division Disaster Management Committee, Police, Malaysian Army, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Public Works Department and Department of Irrigation and Drainage for their assistance during the challenging times.

“Not forgetting the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB), Ministry of Environment, Department of Mineral and Geoscience Malaysia (JMG), Land and Survey Department, and Civil Defence Force (APM), as well as Naim and Woodman,” he said.

About 110 acres of peat land at Sungai Adong here were destroyed in the fire.