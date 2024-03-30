Fire Dragon parade at Kuching Wayang Street to gather 208 contingents

KUCHING (March 30): A total of 208 contingents comprising cultural, lion and dragon dance troupes and a float parade will be featured in the Seng Ong Kong deity birthday celebration tomorrow.

According to Kuching Hokkien Association Youth Section secretary cum the programme’s committee member Kapitan Alex Tan, the procession will start and end at the Hong San Si Temple at Wayang Street here.

“The parade is expected to start at around 3pm and we are having 208 contingents taking part this year, which is more than the 160 contingents recorded last year,” he said, adding that they anticipated more than 20,000 visitors, including tourists, at the event.

“One of the highlights of the event is the 181-foot long ‘Fire Dragon’ that will be paraded and set ablaze at the end of the procession,” he said.

“This will be a very special occasion, significant to the Year of the Dragon,” he added.

In this regard, several roads will be closed in stages to facilitate the smooth running of the procession. The stretches include Jalan Wayang, Jalan Tabuan, Jalan Ban Hock, Jalan Padungan, Jalan Bukit Mata, Jalan Main Bazaar, Jalan Gambier, Jalan Khoo Hun Yeang, Jalan Tun Abang Haji Open, Jalan Carpenter and Jalan Ewe Hai.