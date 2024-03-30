Form 5 students arrested for assaulting fellow dorm-mate over lost trousers

SIBU (March 30): Five secondary school students in Mukah have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a fellow student over their lost trousers.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the suspects – all Form 5 boys – were detained following a police report lodged on March 27.

“The first incident occurred on March 25 at the male dormitory of the school around 9.30om when the victim was allegedly assaulted by the suspects, who accused him of having lost their trousers which he was washing.

“The assault left the victim with injuries to his chest and back,” he said in a statement Friday.

Muhamad Rizal said the same suspects allegedly attacked the victim again the following night, this time resulting in injuries to the victim’s chest, stomach and private part.

“The victim was sent to Bintulu Hospital for examination and further treatment. All of the suspects are under a four-day remand to facilitate further investigation under sections 506, 377CA and 323 of the Penal Code.

Section 506 involves criminal intimidation; Section 377CA, sexual connection by object; and Section 323, voluntarily causing hurt.

Muhamad Rizal also advised the public against speculating on the case, and assured that police would take stern action based on the provisions of the law.