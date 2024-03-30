Help combat negative narratives on social media threatening unity, harmony, M’sians called

KUCHING (March 30): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has called upon Malaysians to play an active role in combating negative narratives circulating on social media platforms, which pose a significant threat to the unity and harmony among the country’s diverse communities.

Speaking to reporters at the Jalinan Insan Wahana Aspirasi (Jiwa) Madani programme at Masjid Darul Naim in Kampung Gita Lama here today, he emphasised the escalating influence of social media in shaping public discourse, which could exacerbate communal tensions if left unchecked.

He stressed the necessity for a concerted effort to promote peace and harmony, urging Malaysians to champion positivity while rejecting divisive narratives.

“It is our responsibility as individuals, leaders, and members of society to highlight positive aspects and sideline negative ones.

“I urge our society, which desires peace and harmony, to speak up. Express your views that promote positivity so that we can eliminate the negativity.

“We cannot stop social media’s freedom, but we can downplay negative content by focusing on the good,” he said.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by divisive narratives, Fadillah said Malaysia’s unity and harmony are currently facing significant challenges from various issues.

“This is why the role of the media is crucial. If there are negative issues, media friends should try to downplay them and focus on the positive.

“Even within families, there may be disagreements, but we should seek out positive aspects that strengthen familial and societal bonds,” he said.

Fadillah commended the Jiwa Madani programme organised by the Sarawak Information Department and Persatuan Kebajikan Mahabah Kuching, lauding its effort in promoting mutual assistance and generosity, particularly during the month of Ramadan.

“The concept of Madani is for our entire society to revive the spirit of unity based on several core values such as mutual respect and cooperation among Malaysians to ensure sustainability across environmental, economic, and social aspects of community life,” he said.

Meanwhile, thirty recipients from the asnaf community from Tupong, Samariang, and Satok constituencies received donations of basic daily food items as part of the programme.