Lorry drivers injured after crash in Ulu Balingian

SIBU (March 30): Two lorry drivers were injured after their 10 ton lorries collided with each other at Jalan Kemena Sungai Bawang in Ulu Balingian near here today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the distress call was received at about 8.50am before 10 firefighters from Tatau station were rushed to the scene 58km away.

“Upon arrival, it was found there was a road accident involving two 10 ton lorries, each carrying a load of stones,” the statement read.

One of the drivers, who was still conscious, was pinned to his seat.

After the injured drivers were extricated from their wrecked lorries, they were handed over to the ambulance for further observation.

The rescue mission was wrapped up around 10.12am.