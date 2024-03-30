Man killed by crocodile in Tawau

TAWAU (March 30): A man was killed by a crocodile while crossing the Udin River at Kampung Udin, here on Friday.

The 52-year-old victim, identified as Zulkefli Sunan, 52, was crossing the river on a bamboo raft while carrying oil palm fruits when a crocodile attacked him around 9am.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said a team from the Tawau fire and rescue station, assisted by volunteer firefighters from Kalabakan and Umas, were deployed to the location for a search and rescue operation the same day.

The victim’s body was discovered about two kilometers along the river bank from where he was initially reported missing, on Saturday.

The body was handed to the police for further action, said the spokesperson.