Married couple among 3 arrested for supplying firearms, acting as driver for Israeli man in KL

KUALA LUMPUR (March 30): Police have arrested three locals, including a married couple, suspected of supplying firearms and acting as a driver for the Israeli man who was detained at a hotel in Jalan Ampang here on Wednesday (March 27).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the couple, aged 40 and 42, was arrested at a Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Selangor at about 7.30pm yesterday.

He said that police investigations led to the discovery of a pistol in the couple’s Honda Jazz car.

“The couple admitted to purchasing the pistol in a neighbouring country to hand it over to the Israeli man,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Razarudin added that police also arrested a 38-year-old man, who acted as the driver for the Israeli, in Cameron Highlands, Pahang.

“All of them have been remanded for seven days from today,” he said.

Yesterday, Razarudin was reported to have said that an Israeli man with six guns was arrested at a hotel on Jalan Ampang on Wednesday.

He said the 36-year-old man was believed to have entered the country from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) using a French passport on March 12 and claimed to have come to Malaysia to hunt down and kill another Israeli national over a family dispute.

Razarudin said the suspect had been remanded until March 31 and the case is being investigated under Section 12 of the Passport Act 1966 and Section 7 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971. – Bernama