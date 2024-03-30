Pay special attention to development of healthcare services, dilapidated schools in S’wak, PM tells ministries

KUALA LUMPUR (March 30): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged all ministries, including related agencies, to pay special and immediate attention to ensure the smooth planning and efficient implementation of projects in Sarawak, particularly the development of healthcare services and dilapidated schools.

He said in his Facebook post today that the projects would provide high-impact initiatives to the people, especially Sarawak folks in rural areas who will enjoy the long-term benefits.

Anwar brought this up when chairing the Sarawak Development briefing during a short visit to the state today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Anwar, also the Finance Minister, said the more than hour-long discussion touched on various issues, challenges, plans and requirements for the development of healthcare services and dilapidated schools in the state.

“Among them are issues related to the ratio of medical specialist services to the population compared to the national average, the lack of specialised medical institutions for cancer treatment, women and children, rehabilitation, respiratory medicine, blood centres and dental expertise.

“In fact, five districts in Sarawak still do not have hospitals although the population exceeds 30,000 people, and there is a significant shortage of schools without development allocations. I also agree that the Ministry of Health should expedite the construction process of the Sarawak Cancer Centre,” he said. – Bernama