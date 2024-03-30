Power supply in Sabah, Labuan expected to stabilise In May

SANDAKAN (March 30): Six sets of rented generators producing 93 megawatts (MW) of power to the state’s electricity grid will be fully operational in May, and this will hopefully stabilise electricity supply and avoid power rationing in Sabah and Labuan in the future.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) chief executive officer Mohd Yaakob Jaafar said the additional power generators would increase the energy supply capacity to over 1,300 MW, thereby providing a better energy reserve margin to the grid system.

“Today, I inspected the installation works of three generator sets in Sandakan. The installation at the Main Distribution Substation (PPU) in Mowtas has been completed and is now fully operational, with the capacity to generate up to 10 MW of electricity.

“However, two more generator sets are still in the final stages of completion and are expected to be operational in the near future. At the Seguntor PPU and Labuk Power Station, I observed that all installation processes are proceeding according to schedule,” he said here on Friday.

According to him, the Seguntor PPU will supply 10 MW of power and the Labuk Power Station will have a supply capacity of 30MW.

Mohd Yaakob said the other three generators will be located in Tawau, Lahad Datu and the Federal Territories of Labuan.

He said SESB is striving to ensure that the electricity supply capacity in Sabah and Labuan continues to be increased to meet the growing demands of consumers.-Bernama