Premier officiates opening of Jamal Addin Mosque in Miri

MIRI (March 30): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated the opening of a new mosque in Taman Jelita, Taman Tunku here on Friday night.

He also announced the name of the mosque as Jamal Addin Mosque, meaning ‘beauty in religion’.

However, he said the mosque still needs new improvements or additional facilities to look after the welfare of Muslims in the area, among which are an ‘akad nikah’ room, funeral management room and funeral vehicle.

He disclosed an additional allocation amounting to RM4 million will be channelled for these facilities by the state government.

“We will develop these facilities because it will facilitate welfare, management and complete the concept of Islam itself,” he explained.

He expressed his hopes the new mosque will be a symbol of beauty and a beacon of light for the Muslim population in Taman Jelita.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari emphasised the importance of good relationships and mutual respect in a society and reminded all Muslims to practise moderation.

Earlier, he performed the Maghrib prayer and breaking of fast with Taman Jelita residents as well as the Isyak prayer and Terawih prayer at the new mosque.

He also presented a Minor Rural Project allocation amounting to RM395,000 which will be distributed to 23 mosques and suraus as well as 16 churches and chapels in the Lambir constituency.

During the ceremony, Abang Johari also presented ‘duit Raya’ to 64 orphans from the Hamidah Yakub Welfare Complex.